'She was an angel': Fundraiser launched for family of child who fell from London, Ont. balcony

London, Ont. -

An online fundraiser has been launched for the family of a young girl who died when she fell from a high-rise in London, Ont.

The fundraiser on GoFundMe has identified the girl as 22-month-old Inayah.

The girl sustained life-threatening injuries when she fell from the balcony of a residence at 400 Lyle Street Saturday afternoon.

She was rushed to local hospital where she would succumb to her injuries sustained in the fall.

“She was an angel and was loved by everyone. Her family is going through a lot and have burdens that we can’t express,” reads the online fundraiser.

Started by Husain Netarwala the page goes on to explain that the family is low income and funds are needed for costs associated with re-accommodation and the funeral.

As of publication the fundraiser has raised more than $14,000 towards a goal of $15,000.

You can find the fundraiser here.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.