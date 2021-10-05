'She was an angel': Fundraiser launched for family of child who fell from London, Ont. balcony

Inayah is seen in this undated photo posted to GoFundMe. Inayah is seen in this undated photo posted to GoFundMe.

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Conservative caucus to vote on whether to enact power to remove O'Toole

The Conservative national caucus is not all on the same page when it comes to the political future of leader Erin O'Toole, as they head into their first post-election caucus meeting in Ottawa on Tuesday, where MPs are expected to vote on whether or not to give themselves the power to potentially oust him.

Ex-Facebook employee bringing sharp criticisms to U.S. Congress

A former Facebook data scientist has stunned U.S. lawmakers and the public with revelations of the company's awareness of apparent harm to some teens from Instagram and her accusations of dishonesty in its fight against hate and misinformation. Now she is coming before Congress.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver Island