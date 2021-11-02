'Sharp object' found in box of Halloween candy: OPP

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

Provincial police have issued another reminder for parents to check their children's candy after a sharp object was found in a box of Smarties.

The warning comes from Grey Bruce OPP, after they received a concerning report from a parent on Monday.

Police say the individual disovered what appeared to be a pin in a box of candy their child received while trick-or-treating, and noted that the box looked like it had been tampered with.

The candy is believed to have been handed out in the Wiarton area on Halloween night.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The warning comes a day after Huron OPP raised concerns about suspected cannabis edibles in Halloween treats that were later determined to be regular candy.