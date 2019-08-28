

CTV London





Kevin O’Leary was a passenger on a boat that was involved in a fatal crash on a lake in Ontario this weekend, his publicist confirmed to CTV Toronto.

OPP said a 64-year-old Florida man died in the crash while a 48-year-old Uxbridge, Ont. woman who was critically injured died on Tuesday.

They have been identified as Gary Poltash and Susanne Brito.

Three other people injured in the collision were treated and released from hospital.

Emergency crews responded to the two-boat crash on Lake Joseph north of Barrie, Ont. Saturday night.

The reality show star and businessman issued a statement on Wednesday in connection with the crash.

“On late Saturday night I was a passenger in a boat that was involved in a tragic collision with another watercraft...I am fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation.”

He added, “My heartfelt prayers and condolences to the victims, the families and those affected by this loss...Out of respect for the victims’ families and to fully support the ongoing investigation I feel it is inappropriate to make further comments at this time.”

The OPP investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.

- With files from CTV Toronto's Sean Davidson and The Canadian Press