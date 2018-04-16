

London area school boards are reporting that several schools are closed due to ongoing power outages Monday morning.

For the Thames Valley District School Board the following schools are closed today:

Straffordville P.S.

Hickson Central P.S.

New Sarum P.S.

Pierre Elliot Trudeau F.I.

Adelaide-W.G. MacDonald P.S.

Laurie Hawkins P.S.

Thamesford P.S.

Wilberforce P.S.

Annandale School

Lord Dorchester S.S.

Northdale Central P.S.

River Heights P.S.

East Williams Memorial P.S.

North Middlesex District H.S.

Parkhill-West Williams P.S.

South Dorchester P.S.

For the London District Catholic Board the following schools are closed: