WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Sunday.

The death toll related to the virus in the region remains at 222 people.

The total number of confirmed cases is at 12,426 with 12,108 considered resolved, leaving 96 active.

There are now 3,253 cases with a variant of concern, and 304 cases with a mutation-positive sample.

As of June 5, a total of 316,831 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

There are no current active COVID-19 outbreaks at seniors' homes, schools or child care centres across the City of London or Middlesex London.

The province reported 530 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.