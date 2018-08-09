

CTV London





It's unclear how it happened but London police are investigating an incident where seven inmates at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre overdosed at the same time.

Police, fire and EMS crews were called to the prison on Exeter Road Thursday afternoon.

Few details are known at this point, but seven prisoners had to be transported to hospital. There are reports some of the inmates did not have vital signs at the time and had to be revived with anti-overdose drugs.

It's unknown what drug they ingested or how they obtained the narcotics.

Police say they will continue to investigate.