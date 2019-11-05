WINGHAM, Ont. -- Charges are pending following a two-car crash near Benmiller, Ont.

OPP say the crash happened Friday afternoon around 4:30.

Two cars collided at the intersection of Sharpe's Creek Line and Londesboro Line.

One of the drivers, a 23-year-old man from Stratford sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

The occupants of the second vehicle were uninjured.

The OPP say charges are pending against one of the drivers.