

CTV London





London police have laid charges against a 32-year-old after an alleged shooting near Old East Village in the summer.

On July 31, 2017, members of London police entered into an attempted murder investigation after a serious assault took place at a residence on Frances Street.

According to police, during that investigation, information was received about an incident where shots were fired into the home in June, 2017.

No injuries had been sustained as a result of the shots fired, police say. On January 17, 2018, police charged 32-year-old Kristian Alban Jarvis of no fixed address with possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life and other firearm-related charges.

Jarvis has been in custody since June 28, 2017 on unrelated matters, say police.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.