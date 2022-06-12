Section of Haldimand Road 20 in Hagersville reopens following incident

Haldimand Road 20 between Highway 3 and Cheapside Road in Hagersville. Ont. was closed on Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Source: OPP West Region) Haldimand Road 20 between Highway 3 and Cheapside Road in Hagersville. Ont. was closed on Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Source: OPP West Region)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine's leader says his troops keep defying predictions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said no one knows how long the war in his country will last but that Ukrainian forces are defying expectations by preventing Russian troops from overrunning eastern Ukraine, where the fighting has been fiercest for weeks.

Russia destroys bridge over Ukrainian river, cutting escape route

Russian forces have blown up a bridge linking the embattled Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk to another city across the river, cutting off a possible evacuation route for civilians, local officials said on Sunday. Sievierodonetsk has become the epicenter of the battle for control over Ukraine's eastern region of Donbas.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver