

CTV London





Windsor police are investigating another stabbing Saturday. It's the second in the city in less than 48 hours.

There are few details available, but officers with the major crimes unit say there was an altercation around 3 a.m. Saturday on Wyandotte Street W. at Sunset Avenue.

A male suffered a stab wound to the abdomen and was taken to hospital, but there is no word on his injuries.

Investigators say police are searching for a male and female.

In the other incident Thursday evening, police say they responded to the 1000 block of California Avenue, near the University of Windsor's Alumni Field, for a report of a stabbing at 6 p.m.

Police found a a man suffering from a stab wound. He was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are searching for four men wanted in that altercation.