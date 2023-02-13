Search underway for ‘octagonal object’ shot down near Tobermory

A Canadian and United States Coast Guard ship is scouring the waters between Tobermory and Manitoulin Island for an “octagonal object” shot down by US fighter jets Sunday afternoon.

The unexpected military action forced the closure of airspace from Manitoulin Island, south to Port Elgin and as far east as Owen Sound.

“It was a bit of disbelief. Thinking, say again, the airspace is closed in this area? Like we can’t even take off out of here. It was surprising,” says Dave Kalischuk, a chief flight instructor with Owen Sound Flight Services.

Kalischuk was practicing take-offs and landings with student pilots at the Owen Sound Airport when he got word that the airspace was closed.

He says the only other time that happened in his rather isolated region, was on Sept 11, 2001, the day of the World Trade Centre terrorist attack.

“It brings back memories of that, to some degree, and not to over dramatize it, but there was a moment yesterday when you kind of go, ‘this is getting really close to home,’” says Kalischuk.

The “octagonal object” tracked from Montana was shot down by US fighter jets on the US side of Lake Huron, around 2:40 p.m. Sunday.

Ten minutes after the NOTAM (notice to airmen) to vacate the airspace between the Bruce Peninsula, and the northern part of Michigan. US officials believe the yet unidentified object likely fell into Canadian waters.

“The county didn’t get any notification. I presume because it was shot down so far out over Lake Huron,” says Bruce County Warden Chris Peabody.

Peabody says although the “no-fly zone” was covering his county, he found out about the military action taking place off the coast of Tobermory, on Twitter.

“I have questions I’d like answers to in the future if this happens. Where does the missile go? What is the missile misses? Does it land somewhere on the Bruce Peninsula? Then would the county have to have an emergency response? Lots of questions, but haven’t got any answers yet,” says Peabody.

The world’s largest nuclear plant, Bruce Power, located 15 minutes south of Sunday’s “no-fly zone” says they were made aware of Sunday’s situation and “stepped up their security monitoring.”

“Security officials at Bruce Power are in regular contact with various authorities related to potential threats or warnings both nationally and internationally,” says Bruce Power spokesperson John Peevers.

The airspace that was closed on Sunday reopened Monday morning, says Kalischuk. So while the search for whatever was shot down begins in earnest between Tobermory and Manitoulin Island, the airspace is wide open yet again.

“I haven’t heard of any additional chatter on the radio about people coming to look and see. But, there is quite a buzz around here. It’s a small community, so there’s a lot of talking going on,” says Kalischuk.

This is the fourth “object” shot down over North America in the past eight days.