Seaforth, Ont. tractor to be removed from building by early December

The bad news is that the tractor that drove into a building in downtown Seaforth on Oct. 13 remains. The good news is however that there’s an expectation that the tractor will be gone by month’s end, paving the way for Seaforth’s Main Street to be fully reopened by the first week of December.

Surprisingly, the heavily damaged building is going to be saved as well.

“I think the understanding we have is that the intent is to salvage the building. Trying to shore it up, so that the tractor can be removed, and then restore the building in the condition it was previously,” explained Municipality of Huron East Chief Administrative Officer, Brad McRoberts.

Saving the historic building, believed to be Seaforth’s first ever brick building, seemed a long shot on Oct. 13, after a tractor and two wagons slammed into the front of the ReMax realty office on Seaforth’s Main Street at approximately 8 p.m.

A huge crack could immediately been seen in the building’s exterior.

Seaforth’s Main Street South has been closed ever since, which has hurt downtown businesses, like the Seaforth Artist Emporium, which just opened Nov. 2.

“It would be lovely to see what the traffic could bring into the store. After opening, it has been relatively good, but who knows what it could have been,” said Emporium owner, Joanne Kuntz.

A tractor that struck a downtown building in Seaforth, Ont. on Oct. 13, 2023 remains embedded in the building as of Nov. 7, 2023. But, there is a timeline for removal, and the reopening Seaforth’s Main Street. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

The building’s historical significance, and the recent discovery of asbestos have slowed down the removal and restoration process.

“That asbestos needs to be removed in a very controlled environment before we can actually start removing the brick facade, that’s kind of loose and leaning. Once that’s removed, we can reopen the road up,” said McRoberts, who still has a “make safe” order on the tractor damaged building.

The driver of the tractor, a 23-year-old Huron East resident, has since been charged with careless driving, failing to remain, and failing to stop at a red light.

The charges won’t reopen Seaforth’s Main Street South, which is what everyone is really waiting for.

“It’s nice to see people in there doing work, as opposed to just a tarp over top of it. So, I’m hoping that their timeline of the beginning of December works out for all of us. I’m looking forward to the street being open, and getting some traffic through town, again,” said Kuntz.

The damaged building remains in the care of the building owner’s insurance company and contractors. The Municipality of Huron East said they are in constant contact with the insurance company, as they push for a quick and safe removal and resolution of the tractor fiasco.