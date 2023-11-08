LONDON
    • Charges laid following October tractor crash in Seaforth

    Charges have now been laid against the driver of a tractor that ended up in the side of a building in Seaforth.

    Huron OPP were first called to the scene on Oct. 13 around 8 p.m. to find a farm tractor that had left the roadway and impacted the front of a building on Main Street.

    The crash caused extensive damage to the structural integrity of the building which was a business on the ground floor and a residence on the top floor.

    OPP said the residents were home at the time of the crash but were uninjured.

    As of Nov. 8, the tractor remained in the side of the building and at least one business owner told CTV News in October, she was told by the municipality that a partial demolition permit was issued for the removal of the brick off the impacted area of the damaged building, to see what repairs can be made.

    The tractor driver, a 23-year-old Huron East resident has been charged red light - fail to stop, careless driving and fail to remain.

