Seaforth, Ont. tractor removed from downtown building
A cheer from an assembled throng of onlookers greeted the removal of a tractor embedded in a building in downtown Seaforth since mid-October.
“It’s kind of exciting for the town of Seaforth. Never had so much excitement. That’s probably enough for one year, though, or a whole bunch of years,” said a resident who was one of 200 people gathered to watch the tractor be removed.
A tractor crashed into a building on Main Street in Seaforth, Ont. on Friday and was still there as crews worked to remove it Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
Slowly and methodically, the John Deere tractor was tugged, pulled and maneuvered out of the front of the Re-Max Realty storefront it became embedded in on Oct. 13.
That night, a tractor driven by a 23-year-old Huron East resident, careened off Seaforth’s Main Street into the front of the two story brick building.
The tractor has been holding the structure up ever since.
That is until Friday, when braces were installed to carry the weight of the building, and allow for the meticulous removal of the tractor.
A tractor that has been stuck in a building in downtown Seaforth, Ont. since Oct. 13, 2023 finally was removed from the building on Dec. 8, 2023, much to the delight of the town. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
“It was close up top. Good thing they let the air out of the tires, because I don’t think it would have come out unless they did,” said one of the onlookers.
While the tractor removal was a spectacle to behold, its removal means a large section of Main Street, which has been closed to vehicles since the crash, will reopen.
That’s a huge relief for the downtown businesses impacted.
A tractor that has been stuck in a building in downtown Seaforth, Ont. since Oct. 13, 2023 finally was removed from the building on Dec. 8, 2023, much to the delight of the town. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
“It has definitely negatively impacted the businesses on the Main Street. It was nice to see it come out. It’s like a building has been lifted off my shoulders,” said Kendra Jewitt, owner and operators of Blooms N’ Rooms.
The plan for the damaged building, believed to be Seaforth’s first ever and oldest brick building, is for it to be fixed up and reopened.
That may take some time, but having the tractor gone, and the downtown fully open again, is a huge relief for Seaforth residents, who aren’t eager to see anymore “tractor pulls” on their main street.
A tractor that has been stuck in a building in downtown Seaforth, Ont. since Oct. 13, 2023 finally was removed from the building on Dec. 8, 2023, much to the delight of the town. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
“It was neat to see it come out, but it’s going to be good to get the street back opened up and people flowing back into the businesses here in town,” said one of onlooker.
“It’s nice to get the street open, so the businesses can get going again. Although it was kind of nice walking across the street, without having to worry about traffic,” said another Seaforth resident.
The 23-year-old tractor driver has been charged with careless driving, failing to stop at a red light, and failing to remain at the scene of a crash.
A tractor that has been stuck in a building in downtown Seaforth, Ont. since Oct. 13, 2023 finally was removed from the building on Dec. 8, 2023, much to the delight of the town. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London Top Stories
-
READ THE REPORT
READ THE REPORT Integrity Commissioner recommends sanctioning Councillor Stevenson for social media post
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Monster storm in North Atlantic stretches cloud from Atlantic Canada to Portugal
A large low-pressure system centred about 750 kilometres to the northeast of Newfoundland is causing clouds to stretch all the way to Portugal.
'Trudeau can end it all': Conservative carbon tax filibuster stretches into second night
With no signs either side is ready to retreat, the marathon voting session in the House of Commons has stretched into its second day, after MPs stayed up all night rejecting Conservative attempts to defeat government spending plans over the Liberals' refusal to scrap the carbon tax.
Shohei Ohtani watch kicks into higher gear in Toronto as Blue Jays fans track private plane
Shohei Ohtani watch in Toronto has kicked into another gear.
Ibrahim Ali found guilty of killing 13-year-old girl in B.C.
A jury has found Ibrahim Ali guilty of killing a 13-year-old girl whose body was found in a Burnaby, B.C., park in 2017.
Canadian alleges discrimination, sues federal government in effort to get grandchildren out of Gaza
A Palestinian-Canadian is suing the federal government in an effort to get his four grandchildren out of Gaza. Mohammed Nofal, 74, is alleging Global Affairs Canada and immigration officials created a discriminatory policy that denied his family help in evacuating a war zone in the days following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.
'Pseudoscience': Alberta's health minister under fire for naturopathic medicine meeting
Alberta's health minister is facing pushback after taking a meeting focused on naturopathic medicine's role in the province's primary care.
2 Ontario men charged after allegedly producing recruitment videos for listed terrorist entity
Two men from Ontario have been arrested on charges of terrorism after allegedly producing recruitment videos for a listed terrorist organization and circulating far-right manifestos online, police say.
1 in 9 Canadian adults have had long-term symptoms from COVID infection: StatCan
About one in nine Canadian adults have had long-term symptoms from COVID-19 infection, according to a Statistics Canada report issued Friday.
'We're inside the patient, looking directly at the tumour': Gaming experience aids surgery
An Ontario teen is among the first patients in the country to have a rare type of cancer surgically removed by doctors who trained using a virtual reality system that allows them to 'walk' inside a patient's body.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener nurse practitioner operating private clinic
As Ontario’s public health system continues to battle long wait times and a shortage of family doctors, a Kitchener nurse practitioner claims to have the first and only private health clinic in the area.
-
Federal government doubling financial requirement for international students
Another major change is coming for international students in Canada.
-
Retinal surgeries now happening in Waterloo Region
Retinal surgeries are now being performed in Waterloo Region for the first time thanks to St. Mary’s General Hospital (SMGH).
Windsor
-
Inquest into Tecumseh man’s death turns out six recommendations
The jury that spent the better part of this week pouring through the circumstances around a fatal 2019 police shooting has come up with six recommendations aimed at preventing future such incidents.
-
Recovery from cyberattack continues
Piles of paper that fill a room at Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) show how much work has been done, and what still needs to be scanned into the system as restoration efforts continue at WRH following a cyberattack over month ago.
-
What’s behind all the recent vacant home fires?
Over the past month a number of vacant homes have gone up in flames in Windsor.
Barrie
-
Red light cameras installed at busy Cookstown intersection to increase road safety
With new red light cameras, the town of Innisfil is trying to protect drivers and pedestrians at the intersection of County Road 27 and Highway 89.
-
Several inflatable decorations destroyed by vandals in Barrie's east end
Multiple residents in Barrie's east end had their holiday decorations targeted and destroyed overnight.
-
Shohei Ohtani watch kicks into higher gear in Toronto as Blue Jays fans track private plane
Shohei Ohtani watch in Toronto has kicked into another gear.
Northern Ontario
-
2 Ontario men charged after allegedly producing recruitment videos for listed terrorist entity
Two men from Ontario have been arrested on charges of terrorism after allegedly producing recruitment videos for a listed terrorist organization and circulating far-right manifestos online, police say.
-
Timmins lawyer being investigated for misconduct
An assistant Crown attorney in Timmins is facing a Law Society Tribunal related to allegations of misconduct.
-
Shohei Ohtani watch kicks into higher gear in Toronto as Blue Jays fans track private plane
Shohei Ohtani watch in Toronto has kicked into another gear.
Ottawa
-
Canada Life apologizes to federal public servants for health insurance claim problems
The federal government’s health insurance provider is apologizing to federal civil servants for poor service.
-
Police arrest man on arson charges after fire at Civic Campus ER
Ottawa's largest hospital says a 'Code Red' was called at the Civic Campus on Carling Avenue at approximately 6:30 a.m. following a fire in the emergency department.
-
18-year-old dead in fatal crash near Perth, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a young person in a rural part of Lanark County.
Toronto
-
Woman charged with second-degree murder in death of 3-year-old boy in East York
A 22-year-old woman has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a three-year-old boy in East York earlier this week.
-
Police arrest 1 of 4 suspects wanted in theft, stabbing at Best Buy in Scarborough that left off-duty cop injured
Toronto police have issued arrest warrants for two suspects in connection with a theft and stabbing at an electronics store in Scarborough on Wednesday that left an off-duty officer injured when he tried to intervene.
-
Ontario auditor: at least 99 patients placed in LTC homes without their consent
At least 99 hospital patients in Ontario have been placed in long-term care homes without their consent, the province's auditor general has found.
Montreal
-
Man arrested in death of Quebec toddler found injured at daycare
A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a child who was found injured at a daycare northeast of Montreal earlier this week.
-
Public sector strikes: Legault appears ready to wait it out
Unions representing 420,000 Quebec public sector workers are beginning a weeklong strike.
-
Quebec offering more free bus routes to ease traffic on Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge
Quebec is implementing additional 'mitigation measures' to help ease congestion on the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge, where traffic has been reduced to just one lane in each direction amid repair work.
Atlantic
-
Monster storm in North Atlantic stretches cloud from Atlantic Canada to Portugal
A large low-pressure system centred about 750 kilometres to the northeast of Newfoundland is causing clouds to stretch all the way to Portugal.
-
2 fatal overdoses suspected in Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County
The Nova Scotia RCMP suspects two people died Friday morning in Cumberland County due to drug overdoses.
-
Maritimes to see heavy rain and strong winds Monday
A strengthening low pressure system will move out of the northeastern U.S., across northern New Brunswick, and over the Gaspe Peninsula of Quebec on Monday.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg Transit strike avoided as union accepts offer
A looming strike for Winnipeg Transit workers has been avoided following a vote on a new deal this week.
-
Sugar shortage? Here are some sweet substitutes to swap into your holiday baking
As the holiday season ramps up, the item ranking highest on many bakers’ wish lists is sugar.
-
Paw patrol: Winnipeg police show off new puppy recruits
A new round of four-legged recruits for the Winnipeg Police Service were unveiled to the public.
Calgary
-
Review board denies discharge to man who killed five at Calgary house party
A mental health review board has rejected a discharge request from a man who killed killing five people at a Calgary house party almost a decade ago.
-
What we know about Calgary's unsolved homicides of 2023
Of the 19 homicides Calgary has recorded so far in 2023, nine of them remain unsolved.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Snowfall warning re-issued for Calgary and area, with snow expected until late Friday
Southern Alberta was hit with persistent, heavy, wet snow Thursday and early Friday prompting snowfall warnings from Environment and Climate Change Canada that covered the southwest corner of the province, including Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Alberta finance minister says he has not 'flip-flopped' on proposed pension change
Finance Minister Nate Horner — after promising any stand-alone Alberta pension plan would not follow the contentious Quebec model, then saying it might, then saying it won't — told reporters Friday that possibility is back on the table.
-
Canada Post worker attacked, robbed by 4 in south Edmonton
A postal worker was taken to hospital Thursday evening after she was attacked and robbed by four people in south Edmonton.
-
Seniors advocate wants City of Edmonton to help elderly, low-mobility residents clear snow
The City of Edmonton requires sidewalks to be cleared after it snows, but that can be a difficult task for people with low mobility, such as those with disabilities and some seniors.
Vancouver
-
Ibrahim Ali found guilty of killing 13-year-old girl in B.C.
A jury has found Ibrahim Ali guilty of killing a 13-year-old girl whose body was found in a Burnaby, B.C., park in 2017.
-
1 airlifted after semi truck crash that closed highway in Surrey
One person has been airlifted to hospital after a semi truck rollover on Highway 17 in Surrey Friday.
-
Homicide investigators identify Richmond father who was killed with 13-year-old son
Homicide investigators have identified a father who was killed in his home with his 13-year-old son in Richmond on Nov. 30, and say a photo of a suspect will be released shortly.