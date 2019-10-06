

The Minister of Education spoke live at approximately 9:00pm Sunday evening announcing that they had come to an agreement that will see all children in the classroom Monday morning.

The details of the agreement remain confidential until ratified by all parties.

The 55,000 school workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) began a work-to-rule campaign last week.

That failed to pressure the province into making concessions in a collective agreement.

CUPE then announced that they would strike if they did not reach a deal by 12:01 a.m. on Monday, October 7.

A strike would have seen thousands take to the picket lines while hundreds of schools shut their doors.

At least two dozen school boards across the province, including the three largest said they couldn't function without the CUPE workers, including custodians, early childhood educators and clerical staff.

Stephen Lecce, the Education Minister stated tonight, “By negotiating in good faith, all parties have demonstrated that a tentative deal can be achieved with this government. All parties bargain in good faith late into the night and over the weekend to reach a deal that is fair and that is reasonable and I’m pleased the students will be back in the class on Monday and I will continue to focus on landing deals in good faith that keep your kid in class. That is my mission and that is our shared focus so the families like yours could know with confidence that your child will remain in a positive and safe learning environment.”Confirmation emails were sent out from the local school boards stating that all schools will be open Monday morning."