

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Ontario government and the union representing thousands of education workers are at the bargaining table Saturday trying to head off a major school strike.

Members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees are threatening to walk off the job on Monday if they can't make progress in contract talks with the province.

If the strike goes ahead, at least two dozen school boards, including most schools in London-Middlesex, say they won't be able to hold classes.

The Windsor-Essex public board says all of its schools will remain open.

Negotiations are expected to continue through the weekend.