LONDON, ONT. -- This could be an important week for parents, students and educators across Ontario, as they await word from the province on whether students will return to in-class learning before the end of the school year.

If students do return, it won’t be as difficult as pulling them out of class said London parent Stacey Henry.

“It’s harder to go from them being in school and being taken out. I think that makes more of a scramble.”

Henry is a co-chair of the parent council at Stoneybrook Public School in London, where two of her children attend. She also has one child at a local Catholic high school, and another in day care.

She said parents would welcome a decision on returning to school sooner than later.

“Having to make different arrangements, and you know with the stay-at-home order it’s not as easy to bring in help. So I think it’s been a challenge all the way around, and I think people will be breathing a big sigh of relief when it’s safe and we can get the kids back to school.”



Stacey Henry, parent council co-chair Stoneybrook Public School in London, Ont. on May 26, 2021. (Zoom)

At the London District Catholic School Board, education director Linda Staudt said they’re ready to welcome back students as soon as they get the green light from the province.

“We’re seeing right now locally is that the numbers are coming down, and we know that previously it hasn’t been spread in our schools. So if we get the go-ahead we would love to welcome back the students, whether it’s next week or the week after, but to give some closure to the year.”

Linda Staudt, Director of Education LCDSB on May 26, 2021. (Zoom)

Not everyone is ready to jump back in. The union local representing elementary teachers in Thames Valley says a few weeks of in-school classes is not worth the risk of COVID-19 spread within school communities.

ETFO Thames Valley President Craig Smith said we could live to regret it if classes resume too early.

Craig Smith, President, ETFO Thames Valley on May 26, 2021. (Zoom)

“Given the fact that cases are still relatively high. Schools are part of the community. Most of the constituents in the schools, meaning kids, are not vaccinated. We’re going to be cramming lots of kids into airless sort of environments, and masks over long periods of time. Do we then set the groundwork for another wave of this?”

Smith said either way, he welcomes a decision sooner rather than later.