School bus ends up in swamp, driver deceased

OPP are seeking home security camera or dash dam video after a school bus ended up in a swamp and the driver deceased.

The bus veered off County Road 23 striking several trees, just a few kilometres north of Long Point, Ont. around 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police say no children were on the bus at the time of the crash, about 40 minutes south east of Tilsonburg, Ont.

Police also say no details on the gender or age of the driver will be released until next of kin have been notified.

The road is expected to be closed for the next five to six hours for the investigation.

