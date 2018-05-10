Featured
Scholarships and Manufacturer of the Year announced at awards gala
Part one of a series on the manufacturing industry in Simcoe County, Ont.
CTV London
Published Thursday, May 10, 2018 10:03AM EDT
Eight student scholarships and the Manufacturer of Year were awarded Wednesday night by the Southwestern Ontario Board of the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters.
The awards were handed out at the 23rd Annual Manufacturer’s Recognition Night and Scholarship Awards.
The CME-SWOB’s mission is to remove the stigma that manufacturing is a “dirty” and “dying” sector.
More than $135,000 in scholarships have been given since the event’s inception.
This year’s scholarships were handed out to:
- Kelsey Crawford
- Matthew Lawrence
- Cole Hutchinson
- Jamie McNorgan
- Kyle Stewart
- Blake Puzak
- Alanna McNicol
- Grant McQuiggin
The Manufacturer of the Year went to Ben Huigenbos, President of BOS Innovations.