

CTV London





Eight student scholarships and the Manufacturer of Year were awarded Wednesday night by the Southwestern Ontario Board of the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters.

The awards were handed out at the 23rd Annual Manufacturer’s Recognition Night and Scholarship Awards.

The CME-SWOB’s mission is to remove the stigma that manufacturing is a “dirty” and “dying” sector.

More than $135,000 in scholarships have been given since the event’s inception.

This year’s scholarships were handed out to:

Kelsey Crawford

Matthew Lawrence

Cole Hutchinson

Jamie McNorgan

Kyle Stewart

Blake Puzak

Alanna McNicol

Grant McQuiggin

The Manufacturer of the Year went to Ben Huigenbos, President of BOS Innovations.