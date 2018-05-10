Eight student scholarships and the Manufacturer of Year were awarded Wednesday night by the Southwestern Ontario Board of the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters.

The awards were handed out at the 23rd Annual Manufacturer’s Recognition Night and Scholarship Awards.

The CME-SWOB’s mission is to remove the stigma that manufacturing is a “dirty” and “dying” sector.

More than $135,000 in scholarships have been given since the event’s inception.

This year’s scholarships were handed out to:

  • Kelsey Crawford
  • Matthew Lawrence
  • Cole Hutchinson
  • Jamie McNorgan
  • Kyle Stewart
  • Blake Puzak
  • Alanna McNicol
  • Grant McQuiggin

The Manufacturer of the Year went to Ben Huigenbos, President of BOS Innovations.