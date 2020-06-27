LONDON, ONT. -- Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is a silent disorder that is being recognized across the globe on Saturday to educate the public, spread awareness and help those affected.

PTSD is a type of anxiety disorder that can appear following a traumatic event in a person’s life.

In 2013, The Canadian Mental Health association (CMHA) estimated eight percent of Canadians who experience a trauma develop PTSD.

The Canadian Mental Health Association reports on their website that PSTD causes intrusive symptoms such as re-experiencing the traumatic event.

"Many people have vivid nightmares, flashbacks, or thoughts of the event that seem to come from nowhere."

CMHA adds that people who have PTSD can experience many different feelings including nervousness, irritability, insomnia, and detachment.

The national holiday was created to cut the stigma surrounding mental health conversations and to encourage people to reach out to others and ask for help.

"While post-traumatic stress can affect anyone, police officers, paramedics, firefighters and corrections staff are particularly at risk. And during this unprecedented time, we are grateful for these brave individuals who confront the unique challenges of their jobs with the added stress of exposure to COVID-19. Today, on PTSD Awareness Day, we recognize the effects post-traumatic stress can have on the lives of those affected by it and reaffirm our commitment to protecting the health and well-being of our frontline heroes," said Solicitor General, Sylvia Jones on the Government of Ontario website.

For information and programs and services to help assist with PTSD you can visit The Canadian Mental Health Association or to speak with someone, visit the Ontario website for a list of phone numbers.