Sarnia, Ont. police make 'high-risk' arrests, charge 3 with kidnapping
On Friday, the Sarnia Police Service (SPS) received a report of an alleged abduction in the area of Kathleen Avenue and Walnut Avenue.
Officers responded quickly, locating the victim and began their ‘coordinated investigation.’
Criminal Investigation Division officers say that the victim had been taken by force to a nearby apartment complex, where they were restrained, assaulted, and threatened with a handgun.
On Saturday, police searched the apartment complex.
It was then that a police service dog discovered a quantity of illegal drugs, leading to additional charges.
Police have not disclosed whether or not the suspects and the victim were known to each other.
As a result of this investigation, three people have been arrested and charged.
Accused #1
- Kidnapping while using certain firearms – confined
- Robbery using a restricted or prohibited firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Assault
- Assault with a weapon
- Use of a firearm while committing an offence
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Careless use of firearm, weapon, prohibited device, or ammunition
- Fail to comply with probation order (2 counts)
- Uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm
- Pointing a firearm
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
Accused #2
- Kidnapping while using certain firearms – confined
- Robbery using a restricted or prohibited firearm
Accused #3
- Kidnapping while using certain firearms – confined
- Robbery using a restricted or prohibited firearm
- Assault
The accused individuals are held in custody pending a bail hearing.
