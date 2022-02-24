Sarnia, Ont. arson suspect damages Confederation Street business

Sarnia, Ont. police are searching for an arson suspect following an incident at a local business Monday morning.

Police say a person was caught on surveillance video trying to break into the front door of a business in the 1200 block of Confederation Street around 1:45 a.m.

The man then enters the building with a gas can. Shortly after, flames are visible shooting out of the building and the suspect flees the scene.

He was last seen heading north towards Confederation Street near the Howard Watson Trail.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (519) 344-8861 ext. 6193 or Sarnia-Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).