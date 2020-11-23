LONDON, ONT. -- A Sarnia man is in custody after an alleged armed robbery incident over the weekend.

Police say around 12 p.m. Sunday, a man broke into a Wellington Street address, woke up the alleged victim and pointed a gun at him, demanding some items.

The suspect then took off with the belongings.

Police say the pair are known to each other and no one was hurt.

Officers located the suspect in the 400 block of Kathleen Avenue less than an hour later. He was arrested without incident.

A replica gun was discovered after a search warrant was executed.

A 25-year-old Sarnia man is charged with robbery with a handgun, pointing a firearm and break and enter.

He remains in jail awaiting a bail hearing.