Sarnia apartment residents say not enough being done while elevator under repair

Some tenants in a medium-rise apartment building in Sarnia, Ont. said they’re essentially housebound because the building’s only elevator is under repair.

The residents also said the property owner is not doing enough to help them get up and down the stairs of the seven storey building safely.

“Those that are in wheel chairs, they are not going up and down anything,” said tenant Tara Adair, who represents a group of tenants at Governor House East, located on 369 London Road. “We have several with walkers, they are having family come up and down the stairs if possible when they can.”

Adair told CTV News the property owner, Skyline, said there would be a porter onsite during the day to help out with needs such as groceries and parcels. But Adair said that hasn’t been the case, and that the building manager is difficult to locate.

She said in one case the fire department had to be called in to help a tenant.

“We had a tenant, a neighbour of mine on the fifth floor, had a funeral unfortunately to attend and she had to call the Sarnia Fire Department to bring her up and down those stairs,” she said.

Tenants have sought the help of Community Legal Assistance, Sarnia. Executive Director Andrew Bolter said the property owner has a responsibility under the Human Rights Code to accommodate.

“Then they should be accommodated by the landlord if they have any issues [such as] disability, age,” explained Bolter. “Skyline being a large property management company should be able to accommodate. That can include actually re-housing people temporarily.”

The property company did notify tenants as far back as last fall that the work was being done, and that the lift would be out of service for six to eight weeks.

The only elevator at Governor House East, located at 369 London Road in Sarnia, Ont., is closed for repairs, and the weeks-long closure is upsetting tenants. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)In a statement to CTV News, BJ Santavy, vice president of Skyline Living, said in part:

“The building’s Resident Manager has been acting as a runner over the first few weeks of the modernization. We have now hired a second runner, who will be starting next week, to provide additional support during the construction period. Our team has also connected tenants with local community programs that can offer them assistance.”

Tenant William Vago said the elevator repair is long overdue, and he doesn’t mind the inconvenience. He added that he does have sympathy for those who are not as mobile.

“However I haven’t seen anybody at this time helping anybody,” said Vago. “I don’t need it but I’m sure there are some elderly people that require the help.”

Adair said many tenants are afraid to speak out for fear they will be evicted. She said she will continue advocating on their behalf.

“I think it’s deplorable,” she said. “I think those living with disabilities are a portion of the population that’s being completely ignored, and that’s just not okay.”