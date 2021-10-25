Santa Claus is coming back to town with return to traditional parades

London, Ont. -

Santa Claus will be coming back to London’s city streets as the annual Santa Claus Parade returns to its traditional route, along with other area parades.

Due to COVID-19 concerns the 2020 parade was reworked to be at the airport with Londoners driving around the floats in a controlled and safe manner.

Santa was even seen arriving in a helicopter, but this year that won’t be necessary as the Jolly Old Elf will once again be allowed to bring his reindeer down Dundas Street.

The parade will be on Saturday, Nov. 13, beginning at 6 p.m.

The route will be westbound on Dundas Street.

The parade has been running since 1956 and is a traditional part of the city’s holiday festivities.

Other area parades that were impacted in 2020 include the Hyde Park Parade and the Argyle Parade.

The Hyde Park parade will be Saturday Nov. 27, with a 10am start at Sherwood Forest Mall going West down Gainsborough Road.

The Argyle parade will be the following weekend on Dec. 4, with a start time of 11 a.m.

For more information on this year’s downtown parade follow this link.