LONDON, ONT -- Power was knocked out and a salt truck driver had to be extricated after crashing into a hydro pole in central London on Friday morning.

There were some tense moments for the operator, who had to stay in his vehicle, which had live wires down around it.

Once on scene on Becher Street, the London Fire Department also had to wait to put out a small fire until power was shut down.

Once London Hydro crews had the power off, firefighters were able to put out the fire and help the driver out of the truck cab.

A Hazmat team was called in to contain oil leaking from the truck.

Power remains out in the area, but was expected to be restored by 4 p.m.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

The public was being asked to avoid the area while crews are on scene.