Saline given instead of vaccine to some at St. Thomas mass vaccination site

Southwestern Public Health officials say some people who believe they received a COVID-19 vaccine may have actually been given saline solution.

Public health officials say the mix-up was a matter of human error, and it happened at the St. Thomas mass vaccination site on Nov. 30.

The officials say up to six people may have been given the mixture of water and salt instead of vaccine.

They stress that saline solution is often used in medicine and poses no risk to humans.

The officials say they are working with Public Health Ontario to investigate the dispensing error.

They're also trying to identify and contact the affected individuals, stressing that no children under 11 were involved.

They say they've also taken steps to prevent it from happening again.