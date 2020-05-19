LONDON, ONT -- While the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly changed the healthcare landscape, there are still many scenarios where visiting the hospital is necessary, perhaps no more so than child birth.

London Health Sciences Centre wants expectant parents to know that they are doing all they can to make the experience as “safe, normal and comfortable as possible,” while ramping up their precautions.

“LHSC has worked hard to ensure that our expectant parents and their babies remain safe from the time they walk through our doors, until they’re discharged home,” says Dr. Tracey Crumley, Interim Chair/Chief, Obstetrics and Gynecology at LHSC in a statement.

The hospital has implemented a series of new precautions to ensure that parents and their children are safe.

One of those precautions is only allowing one support person in the delivery room.

Other precautions include:

In the weeks leading up to birth, women may experience ‘virtual’ prenatal check-ups with their Obstetrician, or an altered visit schedule to minimize visits to hospital. If coming to the hospital, women will not be able to bring their partner or support person with them for appointments or triage visits.

Only one essential visitor is allowed to accompany women once they have been determined to be in active labour, and that person is not allowed to leave or spell off with someone else for the duration of the hospital stay.

Women giving birth via C-section will not be able to have their essential visitor in the operating suite with them, however the visitor can remain in the hospital, and visit once mom and baby are in the recovery room.

If a baby needs to be admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), partners will not be able to stay with the new mom on the Mother Baby Care Unit after birth. However, he or she is able to visit and assist with care for the baby in NICU, since they are considered essential as a parent to an ill child. Mothers who are still patients in hospital will also be able to visit their baby in NICU.

Midwives are still providing care in the hospital, however doulas are not permitted at this time.

“The birth of a child is an exciting time … This is still the safest place to have your baby”, says Dr. Crumley.