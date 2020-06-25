WINGHAM, ONT. -- The country and city will not meet in Toronto this November.

For only the second time in nearly 100 years, the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair (RAWF) will not be held in Toronto this winter.

The only other time the RAWF was cancelled, was during the Second World War.

It's known as the largest indoor farm fair in the world, bringing some of the finest livestock from Canada’s countryside to the heart of Toronto.

Organizers say the risks were just too high to hold this year’s annual event at Exhibition Place.

"Over the past several months, we've all experienced an unprecedented disruption to our daily lives and are redefining how we live, work and play. Ultimately, our decision is grounded in our commitment to help ensure the health and well-being of our community at large," said Charlie Johnstone, chief executive officer of the RAWF.

The event is slated to return Nov. 5, 2021.