Road Closures due to Poor Weather Conditions
Motorists in Middlesex County are asked to avoid any non-essential travel after an OPP cruiser was struck by two different vehicles on the 402 on Sunday, November 20th, 2016.
Published Sunday, February 24, 2019 9:01PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 24, 2019 9:21PM EST
The OPP has closed the following roads:
Walker Street from St. Andrew Street, Port Dover
River Drive from Grand Street, Port Dover
Main Street between Clinton Street and Harbour Street, Port Dover
St. Andrew Street between walker Street and Harbour Street, Port Dover
Gobles road between Township Road 3 and 4, Blandford-Blenheim
Hwy 10 between Chatsworth and Dundalk
Grey road 4 between Grey 13 and Grey Road 123, Singhampton
William Street between Queen Street and Gilbert Ave, Delhi
HWY 6 between Mount Forest and Fergus
Wellington Road 7 between Elora and Teviotdale
Hwy 6 between Wiarton adn Tobermory
Grey Road 9 between Hwy 6 and Hwy 10
Grey Road 14 between Country Road 4 (Flesherton) and Hwy 89