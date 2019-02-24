The OPP has closed the following roads:

Walker Street from St. Andrew Street, Port Dover

River Drive from Grand Street, Port Dover

Main Street between Clinton Street and Harbour Street, Port Dover

St. Andrew Street between walker Street and Harbour Street, Port Dover

Gobles road between Township Road 3 and 4, Blandford-Blenheim

Hwy 10 between Chatsworth and Dundalk

Grey road 4 between Grey 13 and Grey Road 123, Singhampton

William Street between Queen Street and Gilbert Ave, Delhi

HWY 6 between Mount Forest and Fergus

Wellington Road 7 between Elora and Teviotdale

Hwy 6 between Wiarton adn Tobermory

Grey Road 9 between Hwy 6 and Hwy 10

Grey Road 14 between Country Road 4 (Flesherton) and Hwy 89