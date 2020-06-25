DURHAM, ON -- An alleged case of police brutality sparked a protest outside West Grey Police Headquarters in Durham Thursday night.

About 50 supporters of the Hillier family turned up with signs deploring an alleged case of “extreme force” used by two West Grey Police officers.

In a lawsuit filed in Superior court, the Hillier family alleges that two West Grey Police officers hit 68-year-old David Hillier as many as twenty times during a late night arrest back on June 6.

The Hilliers say they called the police to their home to help them remove an unruly house guest. What they allege happened next, ended with David Hillier in a London trauma unit, and his son charged with resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

The Hilliers, who live near Chesley, want the officers in question fired. They brought that message to West Grey Police headquarters in Durham, Thursday night.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the Hillier’s interaction with police that night. The West Grey Police declined comment on the lawsuit or incident, as it is being investigated by the SIU.

None of the Hillier’s accusations have been proven in court.