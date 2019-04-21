

Residents escaped through a window after an early morning fire in Sarnia that killed a pet.

Fire officials say the Easter Sunday fire started in the basement of a two-storey residence in the 100 block of Crawford Street.

The blaze was quickly brought under control by firefighters.

They say the main floor occupants escaped through a window and the upstairs tenant was able to come down the front stairs, despite smoke pouring out of the vents on the second floor.

While nobody was injured, one cat did perish while another survived.

The damage estimate is $150,000.

Officials say the cause of the fire was related to the water heater venting and is classified as accidental.

The fire department is reminding the public to leave at least one metre of space between your fuel-fired appliances and combustibles and do not store combustibles near your appliances.