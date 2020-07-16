MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Regional HIV/AIDS Connection is again asking for donations of reusable cloth masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 among those more at risk.

The organization says that with many of their clients face "challenges, including housing instability, that make social distancing difficult."

The call comes as masks become mandatory in transit buses, taxis and ride shares, and in personal care businesses on Monday.

They will distribute the face masks through their Carepoint Consumption and Treatment Service.

Anyone in the community who can sew or make non-medical masks is asked to contact Fran McKeown, their volunteer service coordinator, at 519-239-0802.

Donated masks should be snug, but comfortable, include straps or ties and multiple layers of fabric, and be machine washable. Instructions are available online.

Donations can be dropped of at John Gordon Home at 596 Pall Mall St. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or pick-up can be arranged.