LONDON, ONT. -- It’s been a trying summer at Boler Mountain in London but they are trying to change their activities to deal with COVID-19.

"We've had some great increases in our mountain bike activity, we've added some outdoor yoga classes which are filling up nicely, boot camp as well," said Greg Strauss from Boler. "Our Tree-Top Adventure Park is open again but it was a little slow starting."

Strauss says all the safety precautions are in place with the helmets and equipment being disinfected.

Paul Bartman is at the Tree Top Adventure Park with his family and he feels safe.

"They kept us far apart from other groups and just said only three to a platform, so we thought it was great," said Bartman.

Kent Lucier is a regular mountain biker at Boler.

"You know with COVID-19 you're just trying to do whatever you can to stay in shape, we keep good distance and you really can’t beat it." said Lucier.

Across town at Eastpark, people are also enjoying the outdoor activities as well. Owner Alon Shatil says they have opened as much of the park as they can.

"They can enjoy the golf for sure, the mini-golf, the driving range, the batting cages and the go-carts and the go-carts have been very popular," said Shatil. "And then in the water park, we've got the wave pool and the splash pad."

However the water-slides here at Eastpark do remain closed. Shatil says it's frustrating because all the safety inspections and protocols have already been completed, they're just waiting for the green light from the province.

"People are asking for it, we're just waiting for the provincial government to give their blessing and we will be open the very next day." said Shatil. "You know every day is a new adventure."