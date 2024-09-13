'Recession-proof jobs': Mayor says Dr. Oetker put the city on the path to attracting critical partnerships
Corporate leaders from Canada and Germany gathered with local dignitaries at Dr. Oetker's London operation on Nova Court to mark the plant's 10-year anniversary.
In August 2011, there was another gathering — this one was on the steps of London City Hall as they announced that Dr. Oetker had selected London as the home of its new frozen pizza processing plant, serving a growing Canadian market.
It opened its doors in the fall of 2014 and now employees more than 430 people.
Up to that point, Dr. Oetker had been shipping the pizzas from European facilities to Canada and the United States since the 1960s.
There was no shortage of suitors in the U.S. and Canada, hoping to land the company's first North American production plant, but the company found its fit in London.
"The big thing about London is, we were working here with a very professional city," Executive Board Member Dr. Christian von Twickel told CTV News.
He added, "You see what's possible all around. We have some colleges here, universities. We have good people here. People who are willing to get engaged with the business, learn, have some training. So, if it fit together from that point of view and then we have all the raw materials for sourcing."
Von Twickel came from Germany to operate the plant during its formative years. He says there was an obvious benefit that comes from being in an agricultural zone that produces everything needed for the Dr. Oetker pizzas: including wheat from Ontario and Alberta, tomato sauce from Leamington, and cheese from Ontario and Quebec. "We use about 24 metric tonnes of cheese per day. I can tell you, that's a lot," he said with smile to those gathered.
Mayor Josh Morgan says the Dr. Oetker facility was the first in a series of agrifood businesses that would come to call London home.
Giving out slices at the Dr. Oetker 10th anniversary celebration on Sept. 12, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)The latest is the Andriani pasta plant currently under construction directly across from the Dr. Oetker facility in an industrial land complex called Innovation Park.
In the early 2000s the city committed to an industrial land strategy that would see it buy property, service it and prepare it for prospective businesses.
Morgan said agrifood businesses were a natural fit, "With all of the agricultural land around us, you know, it only makes sense to locate agrifood manufacturing/processing here. And that's why London has become this powerhouse recognized across North America."
Morgan said the city will see ongoing benefits from the agrifood industry, "These are recession-proof jobs. These are the types of products that people do not really change their spending habits when the economy goes up and down. So, when we get these jobs in our city and in our region, you know, these are the things that withstand the ups and downs of the economy and really creates a very stable economic environment within our city."
Agriculture Minister and Elgin Middlesex London MPP Rob Flack also attended the tenth anniversary event.
He stressed that the importance of the agriculture industry in Ontario cannot be overstated, "We have $51 billion of GDP (gross domestic product) in the agrifood sector. From the farm gate to the consumers plate, 871,000 people across s this province are employed in the food and beverage and agrifood industry, more than the auto industry."
Flack says the agrifood businesses have the opportunity for even more growth. Gesturing to the Dr. Oetker plant he said, "This plant here now exports their products to Australia and the United States, a very important part of our local economy and our provincial agrifood system."
Von Twickel noted that Dr. Oetker has filled an important need, with more and more people looking for convenient, healthy food options, "We start with the consumer. We talk about the consumer. We find out what is relevant for her or for him to have in their individual way of life. So convenience is a very important topic. A balanced product is a very important topic that that helps us to grow, to grow here, to grow worldwide.”
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Chances of disruption increasing as Air Canada pilot talks near deadline
Air Canada says some operations will start to be affected today as time is running out before a potential shutdown because of a labour dispute with its pilots
Canadian health regulators ban this common food additive. Here's what you need to know
In a move to safeguard public heath, Health Canada has officially banned the use of brominated vegetable oil (BVO) as a food additive. Here's what you need to know.
Criminal trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Lich and Barber to end after one year
Today is expected to mark the end of the criminal trial for two prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest, more than one year after the proceedings began.
Passenger ordered to pay more than US$5,000 in fuel costs after flight diverted due to bad behaviour
A problematic airline passenger has been hit with an unusual form of punishment – he has to pay back the airline for the cost of fuel.
Landlord tried to convert 1-bedroom units into multiple rooms, Metro Vancouver tenants say
It was the loud construction and series of Amazon packages that tipped off a group of tenants living at a rental building in New Westminster, B.C.
Canadian woman dies after being caught in a sudden snowstorm in Italy's Dolomite mountains
A 56-year-old Canadian woman died after being caught in a sudden snowstorm in Italy’s Dolomite mountains and her companion was being treated for severe hypothermia, Italy’s Alpine Rescue Corps said Friday.
Family of Sikh man speaks out against Toronto-area hospital after beard shaved
The family of a Sikh man from Brampton is seeking an apology, an explanation, and a promise to do better from the local hospital network after they say the facial hair of their loved one was removed without their consent.
Realtor fined by B.C. regulator after property photos digitally altered
A British Columbia Realtor has been fined thousands of dollars after a property listing was found to contain photos that were digitally altered to hide peeling paint and show furnishings that did not exist.
2 dead, third in critical condition after attack in Kingston, Ont., suspect arrested
Two people are dead and a third suffered life-threatening injuries following an attack at an encampment in Kingston, Ont., Thursday. A suspect has been arrested following a multi-hour standoff.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING One person dead after stabbing in the Byward Market
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Bank Street stabbing leaves man with serious injuries
-
BREAKING
BREAKING OPP investigating 'threatening message' at eastern Ontario high school