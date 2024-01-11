Rapid transit funding shortfall might delay roadwork to resolve traffic bottleneck in west London, Ont.

Long-awaited work to alleviate traffic troubles on Oxford Street at Wharncliffe Road might be postponed.

City engineers recommend council redirect provincial and federal funding from the intersection upgrades towards the budget shortfall experienced by the bus rapid transit (BRT) project.

In October, the senior levels of government gave cities greater funding flexibility for projects previously approved under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP).

A municipal report suggested, “…funding from the Oxford/Wharncliffe intersection project be reallocated to another approved ICIP project, the Wellington Gateway project, while the long-term plan is developed in the area of the Oxford-Wharncliffe intersection.”

“The municipal contribution will stay slated for this intersection,” explained Coun. David Ferreira. “That’s about $12 million, and the money that we’re actually transferring over [to BRT] is just under $6.5 million.”

According to multi-year budget documents, the bus rapid transit project has experienced a $174 million cost overrun.

Currently, London Transit buses block the curbside lanes on Oxford Street West when they are at a bus stop.

The result is long lines of traffic stretching in the eastbound and westbound directions.

The approved project would install transit-prioritizing queue jump lanes and make other improvements to the intersection.

According to the city website, the two-year project is scheduled to begin in 2025.

There’s no indication from city staff exactly how long the roadwork would be delayed if the senior government funding is reallocated to BRT.

The potential delay isn’t sitting well with Londoners who regularly endure the traffic delays.

“We take this all the time and the traffic is terrible,” said Dan Klaver at the westbound bus stop.

“There are plenty of delays for buses,” added Jennifer Simington.

According to the staff report, a new timeline for the project will depend on the availability of future funding programs and the result of work on London’s upcoming Mobility Master Plan (MMP).

Launched in 2022, work on the MMP is in the second of three phases of development.

The foundational document will determine how London prioritizes transportation and mobility infrastructure, programs and policies for the next 25 years.

Ferreira hopes it will offer a more comprehensive vision for the intersection.

“The Mobility Master Plan, obviously we’re waiting for that to be developed fully. That will have an impact on this intersection too,” he told CTV News London.

The Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee will consider redirecting the funds towards rapid transit at a meeting on Jan. 15.