Taxpayers being asked to cover $174M cost overrun for BRT project
It’s one of the most loved and loathed projects the City of London has ever undertaken — and now the bus rapid transit (BRT) project is about to become even more controversial.
“It was never an easy sell to taxpayers,” conceded City Budget Chair, Coun. Elizabeth Peloza.
She added, “Some people just don’t use transit, never pictured themselves using it. But we also have Londoners who rely on transit every day for basic needs, and also a lot of people coming from other municipalities who have a really good transit system, and they’re wondering ‘London where are you?’”
City councillors are being asked to cover a $174.2 million budget overrun on the rapid transit project. Peloza said she’s not surprised.
“We knew it was coming…just this is a large number,” she said.
According to Jennie Dann, the city’s director of construction and infrastructure, pre-pandemic pricing models didn’t age well.
“This budget request reflects a number of factors that have been impacting all construction projects, such as inflation, rising interest costs and construction costs,” she explained. “We’ve seen supply chain issues continuing, new legislation. As well, we’re also dealing with the changing real estate market that’s had a big impact on the project’s original budget.”
The multi-million dollar ask leaves council in an unenviable position. The BRT project is now half finished, and funding from senior governments could be in jeopardy if it doesn’t proceed.
The Downtown Loop, East London Link, and the Wellington Gateway have all been approved for funding under the Canada Infrastructure Program.
Dann said of the $174.2 million, $148.9 million — or 85.5 per cent — is covered by development charges. City staff proposes the remaining $23.9 million be debt financed over a number of years, with the impact to taxpayers $4.8 million in this budget cycle.
“There’s $167 million in funding from our federal and provincial partners, and that could be at risk if London doesn’t deliver on the higher order of transit infrastructure that we’ve committed to,” said Dann. “The risks of not approving this budget. There’s financial, social and economic risks, and Londoners could be on the hook for the sunk costs to date.”
The overall draft budget calls for a 5.4 per cent tax hike in 2024.
Public consultations on the budget take place throughout January, with final approval expected in March.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's how a 'little saliva' could detect Stage 1 cancer
Scientists at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden have developed a method for detecting cancer using artificial intelligence and a simple saliva test.
'Big Bang Theory' star Kate Micucci reveals she was diagnosed with lung cancer
'Big Bang Theory' star Kate Micucci underwent a recent surgery for lung cancer. Micucci, who played Lucy on the CBS sitcom, shared the news of her diagnosis and treatment on social media over the weekend.
U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that could undo Capitol riot charge against hundreds, including Trump
The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will hear an appeal that could upend hundreds of charges stemming from the Capitol riot, including against former President Donald Trump.
AGING IN CANADA Experts say Canada's health-care system isn't ready for an aging population – here's why
A shortage of health-care workers in Canada has left many seniors unable to secure a family doctor or book surgeries within a reasonable time frame, experts say. With the senior population expected to rise to new heights in the coming decades, doctors are warning that the current state of the health-care system may lead to more delays, which could increase the risk of mortality among seniors unable to access the care they need.
9 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza City ambush in sign that Hamas resistance is still strong
Hamas militants carried out one of the deadliest single attacks on Israeli soldiers since the ground invasion of Gaza began, killing at least nine in an ambush in a dense urban neighbourhood, the military said Wednesday, a sign of the stiff resistance Hamas still poses despite more than two months of devastating bombardment.
Russian man who arrived on Los Angeles flight without passport or ticket charged with federal crime
A Russian man who flew on a plane from Denmark to Los Angeles in November without a passport or ticket told U.S. authorities he didn't remember how he got through security in Europe, according to a federal complaint filed by the FBI.
This bird isn't just half green and half blue -- it's half female and half male
Birdwatchers have captured a phenomenon so rare it hasn't been seen in more than a century: an example of a green honeycreeper with bright green, female plumage on the left half of its body and bright blue, male plumage on the right half.
'We really need tips': Sask. community continues search for man who went missing without a trace
A family is looking for answers 17 days after a Maple Creek, Sask. man left his home in the community – with no one hearing from him since.
Argentina central bank to hold interest rate at 133%, impose peso peg after devaluation
Argentina's central bank will hold the benchmark interest rate at 133%, it said in a statement posted early on Wednesday, and impose a new 'crawling peg' that steadily weakens the peso currency by 2% each month after a planned sharp devaluation.
Kitchener
-
'Shameful' and 'inexcusable': Justice denied for Fergus, Ont. woman after sexual assault case tossed out due to court delays
A Fergus, Ont. woman has lost all faith in the justice system after her sexual assault case was thrown out due to staffing shortages and courtroom closures.
-
Two people taken to hospital after crash near New Dundee
The crash is the second at the same location in just over a week.
-
Cambridge residents weigh in on proposed plan for Preston Springs Hotel site
A plan for the site of the former Preston Springs Hotel was presented to Cambridge council Tuesday night. It comes nearly three years after the historic building on Fountain Street was torn down, a decision that sparked controversy in the community.
Windsor
-
Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex celebrates 83rd home
Just in time for the holidays, Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex (HFHWE) is celebrating its 83rd Home Dedication Ceremony on Wednesday.
-
Possible human remains found in Colchester
Essex County OPP are investigating after possible human remains were located in Colchester.
-
Road reopens following Essex structure fire
OPP closed the road in both directions between Walker Road and Concession 8 around 9 p.m. for a reported structure fire.
Barrie
-
School bus cancellations in Muskoka
A snow squall warning that has been in effect since late Tuesday has forced the cancellation of the school buses in Muskoka.
-
Barrie man in custody after 24-hour stand-off
A stand-off between a Barrie man and city police has ended peacefully after 24 hours.
-
Downtown Midland providing free parking in 2024
As of 2024, parking in downtown Midland will be free with the town’s new paid parking program.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay police release photos of suspects in 'tacks in tires' scam
After a woman's purse was stolen Sunday by a man in a distraction scheme involving thumbtacks in the parking lot of the North Bay mall, police are releasing photos of two suspects.
-
Changes coming to Canada Pension Plan in 2024
The limit of how much of your income you contribute to the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) has increased over the years, but 2024 will see a significant change for middle income earners.
-
Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61
Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his roles on the series "Homicide: Life on The Street" and "Brooklyn 99," died Monday at age 61.
Ottawa
-
ER wait times at Montfort Hospital exceed 20 hours on Tuesday
The website showed wait times for a full assessment by a doctor to be above 20 hours on Tuesday afternoon. The wait improved throughout the day, but remained between 16 and 18 hours on Wednesday morning.
-
Unseasonably high temperatures coming to Ottawa this weekend
A streak of unseasonably high temperatures are on their way for Ottawa starting Friday into the weekend.
-
Gatineau, Que. bank employee helps stop suspected grandparent scam
Gatineau police say a quick-thinking bank employee helped protect a man from fraud after suspecting he was the target of a grandparent scam.
Toronto
-
NEW
NEW 'Stressed and devastated': Woman loses more than $7,000 to investment scam seen on TikTok
An Ontario mother hoping to invest money to help her son with autism said she lost more than $7,000 that she invested in an online investment platform.
-
Best meteor shower of the year can be seen from Toronto Wednesday night
Bright and brilliant colours will streak across the sky on Wednesday night as the Geminids meteor shower reaches its annual peak.
-
Ontario housing minister to make announcement amid Peel Region uncertainty
Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra is set to make an announcement Wednesday amid reports the Doug Ford government may be changing its mind on dissolving Peel Region.
Montreal
-
Legault says negotiations with teachers going 'very well'
Quebec François Legault says negotiations with teachers are going 'very well,' and said he hopes children will return to school as early as Monday.
-
Montreal man found guilty of police officer attempted murder that led to innocent man's arrest
A Quebec Superior Court jury has found a Montreal man guilty for the attempted murder of a Montreal police (SPVM) officer in the Parc-Extension neighbourhood in 2021, which led to the arrest of an innocent man at the time.
-
20,000 tears in Olympic Stadium roof, says Quebec
The Legault government in Quebec City will study the business case for the Olympic Park in January, and only then will it reveal the cost of the potential replacement of the stadium's roof, Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx said on Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
Power restoration work continues in the Maritimes after windstorm
Power companies across the Maritimes continue to work restoring electricity to thousands of customers left in the dark after a powerful windstorm raged through the region.
-
Family practice clinic opens in Eastern Passage, N.S., as province works to retain physicians
A new family practice clinic has opened in Eastern Passage, N.S., as the province works to not only recruit doctors, but retain them as well.
-
AGING IN CANADA
AGING IN CANADA Experts say Canada's health-care system isn't ready for an aging population – here's why
A shortage of health-care workers in Canada has left many seniors unable to secure a family doctor or book surgeries within a reasonable time frame, experts say. With the senior population expected to rise to new heights in the coming decades, doctors are warning that the current state of the health-care system may lead to more delays, which could increase the risk of mortality among seniors unable to access the care they need.
Winnipeg
-
Fire closes section of Disraeli Freeway
A section of the Disraeli Freeway was closed on Wednesday morning due to a fire.
-
Charges laid after shooting of bald eagle in Manitoba
Conservations officers have laid charges against a Manitoba man for shooting and killing a bald eagle.
-
Manitoba ends pause on new gambling operations, focuses on public alcohol sales
The Manitoba government is looking at expanding the gambling industry for the first time in years, and offering more alcohol through government-run retail stores.
Calgary
-
'Jamming it down our throat': Southeast Calgary residents fight back against social housing initiative
Residents in Albert Park/Radisson Heights met with city officials on Tuesday night to discuss a plan to build more affordable housing on the site of an old Calgary school, an idea that some aren't happy about.
-
Man killed, 2 people in custody after Temple Drive incident: Calgary police
A man was killed in a traffic incident in the northeast community of Temple on Tuesday.
-
Calgary councillor could be sanctioned for hitting the links during council meeting
Calgary's integrity commissioner has recommended Ward 13 Coun. Dan McLean be sanctioned after it was discovered he was playing golf while attending a virtual council meeting this summer.
Edmonton
-
Future service dogs navigate security, board planes at Edmonton airport
Future service dogs learned some new tricks at the Edmonton International Airport (YEG) in November.
-
Oilers top Blackhawks 4-1 for 8th straight win
Chapter one of the Clash of the Connors went to the red-hot Edmonton Oilers.
-
Edmonton police warn of 'violent sexual offender' following release
Police in Edmonton issued a public warning Tuesday afternoon about Laverne Waskahat, who they say is at "risk of committing a sexual offence against a child."
Vancouver
-
Vancouver mayor taking the next step in abolishing the city’s park board
During Wednesday's council meeting, Mayor Ken Sim is expected to bring forward a motion calling on the province to make amendments to the Vancouver Charter in order to give the city authorization to scrap the park board.
-
Driver shot early Wednesday morning in Surrey, RCMP say
Police are investigating a shooting in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood that left a driver hospitalized early Wednesday morning.
-
Mounties seek suspect after $20K in jewelry stolen from Langford store
Mounties in Langford, B.C., are searching for a man who allegedly stole $20,000 worth of merchandise from a jewelry store.