

Kathy Rumleski, CTV London





People in Woodstock are gathering to support the family of Tori Stafford Saturday as they did almost a decade ago when the little girl went missing.

Then as now, the community is rallying for the family, including to support Tori's father Rodney Stafford.

This time the event is to protest the tranfer of one of the eight-year-old's killers - Terri-Lynne McClintic - to a minimum security healing lodge.

McClintic pleaded guilty in 2010 to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison. Her move from a prison to a healing lodge meant to help rehabilitate Indigenous offenders has become a cause among critics of Justin Trudeau's Liberal government.

Rodney Stafford was in Ottawa Friday for a 'Justice for Tori' protest on Parliament Hill in Ottawa with other supporters.

An event Facebook page for Saturday's rally asks the community to support Tori's Law.

"If this law is passed, this means legislation would see those convicted to life without parole after murdering children or other vulnerable people, serve out their entire life sentences without privileges, such as lowered security clearances or day passes," it says on the Facebook page.

The family asked that people attending the rally wear purple in memory of Tori. It was her favourite colour. But some did more than that, including Dan Storey, who painted his race car purple.

During the painful time in the community when Tori was missing and then after her body was found three months later in a wooded area, purple was seen throughout Woodstock - with balloons and ribbons.

Hundreds of volunteers also helped search for Tori in the days after she went missing, April 8, 2009.