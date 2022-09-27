Rainfall warnings in effect for the region
Rainfall warnings are in effect for Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce counties.
Environment Canada predicts rainfall amounts of anywhere from 40-60mm with showers tapering off this evening.
Localized flooding should also be expected in low-lying and flood-prone areas.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 14. UV index 3 or moderate.
Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy. 70 per cent chance of showers changing to 30 per cent chance of showers after midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 8.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 15. UV index 3 or moderate.
Thursday: Sunny. High 14.
Friday: Sunny. High 17.
Saturday: Sunny. High 20.
These natural wonders in Canada were lost to Fiona
An iconic sandstone rock formation in P.E.I and a striking solitary tree in Nova Scotia are among the natural landmarks destroyed by post-tropical storm Fiona.
BREAKING | Leaks on Russian gas pipelines raise concerns about sabotage
A series of unusual leaks on two natural gas pipelines running from Russia under the Baltic Sea to Germany triggered concerns about possible sabotage Tuesday, overshadowing the inauguration of a long-awaited pipeline in Poland that will bring Norwegian gas to Europe in efforts to bolster energy independence from Moscow.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for Cat 4 damage
Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane, with nothing to stop it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane before it hits Florida on Wednesday.
Poilievre denounces Diagolon 'losers' over threat of sexual assault against his wife, RCMP 'reviewing'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has asked the RCMP to look into 'disgusting' comments made by the founder of a far-right group about sexually assaulting his wife.
New coins, banknotes, stamps and cipher for King Charles III
Britain will gradually see coins, banknotes and stamps bearing the image of King Charles, while the new monarch's cipher will also appear on government buildings and red mail pillar boxes, manufacturers and Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday.
Alberta to change licences in spring, reduce second road tests for new drivers
A graduated driver's licence program in Alberta that has been in effect for the past 19 years is getting an overhaul.
Here's how much more Thanksgiving dinner will cost Canadians this year
Thanksgiving dinner will come with a hefty price tag for Canadians this year, according to data compiled by Dalhousie University's Agri-Food Analytics Lab.
Bam! NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defence test
A NASA spacecraft rammed an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth. The galactic grand slam occurred at a harmless asteroid 11.3 million kilometres away.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency raises alarm as spotted lanternfly pest nears border
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is asking Canadians to keep an eye out for an invasive bug that could spell disaster for the country's wineries and fruit growers.
Kitchener
Driver seriously hurt after Hwy. 6 crash near Mount Forest
A driver has been seriously injured following a crash on Highway 6 near Mount Forest on Monday evening.
Section of Victoria Street closed in Kitchener following hydro line fire
A portion of a major road in Kitchener has been closed off Tuesday morning.
Multiple code reds reported in Waterloo region Monday
Waterloo regional hospitals dealt with ambulance gridlock Monday, as paramedics reported an increase in Code Red instances.
Windsor
Armed robbery being investigated in Leamington: OPP
OPP are looking for a suspect after an alleged armed robbery at a store in Leamington. Investigators say a man entered a store at the intersection of Seacliff Drive west and Erie Street south on Monday around 4:15 a.m. brandishing an “edged weapon” and demanded money.
Governor General service awards handed out to Essex-Windsor EMS
A dozen paramedics with Essex-Windsor EMS have been awarded Governor General's exemplary service awards.
Cool and rainy in Windsor-Essex on Tuesday
Another cold and rainy day is on the way for Windsor-Essex. Temperatures remain slightly below the average for this time of year before rebounding on the weekend.
Barrie
Orillia OPP lay first-degree murder charge in 'historic' case going back over 12 years
Orillia OPP has laid a charge of first-degree murder in the death of a man who was first reported missing more than 12 years ago.
Police watchdog clears cops of breaking woman's ankle during arrest
The police watchdog has found no grounds to charge an Orillia OPP officer with a criminal offence after a woman suffered a broken ankle during her May arrest.
New federal boundaries, riding proposed for Simcoe County
Simcoe County’s federal ridings could increase by one under a new federal boundary proposal, but at least one area MP isn’t fond of what’s on the table.
Northern Ontario
'I was shaking': Group says Winnipeg restaurant was ageist after asking for pre-payment
A group of young adults is raising concerns over an incident at a Winnipeg restaurant they feel was ageist.
Five people fined $55K for illegal moose hunt in northern Ontario
A 32-month investigation into illegal moose hunting near Temiskaming, Ont., has ended in convictions for five people, $44,000 in fines and $11,000 in victim surcharges.
Ottawa
'I’m not some villain in this story:' Mayoral candidate Sutcliffe decries 'trolls'
Ottawa mayoral candidate Mark Sutcliffe is issuing a call for civility, saying community members and elected officials who have been attacking him are contributing to a “toxic environment” at city hall.
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Last day of special advance voting in Ottawa election
If you’ve already decided who you’d like to see as mayor, ward councillor and school board trustee, advance polls are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Toronto
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in downtown Toronto
A female is in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Toronto Tuesday morning.
Ontarians celebrating Diwali raise concerns over election date clashing with festival
Some Ontarians who celebrate Diwali are criticizing the fact that the province's municipal elections fall during the South Asian holiday, which many liken to Christmas.
Free menstrual products will soon be available in Mississauga facilities
There will soon be free menstrual products available in City of Mississauga facilities.
Montreal
Quebec election: Liberal leader goes on media blitz in final week of campaign
Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade is on a media blitz to raise her profile ahead of next week's election.
QS candidate steps down after video shows her removing PQ flyer from mailbox
A candidate for Quebec solidaire (QS) is stepping down after videos surfaced online showing her removing a rival's flyer from a homeowner's mailbox while campaigning.
Man accused of killing his spouse, 2 children in Montreal-area triple homicide
Longueuil police (SPAL) say a man has been charged in the deaths of his spouse and their two children, aged five and two, in what they describe as a triple homicide and arson investigation on Montreal's South Shore.
Atlantic
Military deploys to N.S., P.E.I., N.L. to help with Fiona clean up
Hundreds of Canadian military personnel are deploying to communities in Atlantic Canada affected by post-tropical storm Fiona to assist with clean-up efforts, the commander of Joint Task Force Atlantic said in a news conference Monday.
Displaced Port aux Basques residents face uncertain future after Fiona
Denise Anderson shouted a list of items into her phone over the sound of pouring rain, along with instructions on how to find them: clean socks, a new pack of underwear, prized pieces of jewelry and important documents.
Winnipeg
'It's a slap in the face': Students given white shirt to wear instead of marking Orange Shirt Day
A Winnipeg family is upset after their child's school sent home a white shirt to wear on Thursday for the school's 100th anniversary, rather than an orange one to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Winnipeg man killed in crash involving six motorcycles
A 45-year-old man from Winnipeg died Saturday following a crash involving six motorcycles.
Calgary
Calgary teen's murder trial to resume in hit-and-run death of police officer
The trial of a Calgary teen charged with first-degree murder in the death of a police officer in a hit-and-run is scheduled to resume nearly eight months after the Crown wrapped up its case.
Fire destroys RV parked in southeast neighbourhood
An investigation is underway into a Monday evening fire in Albert Park/Radisson Heights that destroyed a motorhome and poured smoke into neighbouring homes.
Edmonton
Cyclist dies after being hit by LRT train in northeast Edmonton, route open again
A man in his 30s was killed Monday afternoon when he was hit by an LRT train at the Clareview Station in northeast Edmonton.
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: History-making warmth to close September
We won't be setting any records for daytime highs this week. But, we WILL do something that hasn't been done in more than half a century.
Vancouver
Here's how Vancouver parties are planning to address mental health emergencies
Promises to improve the way the city responds to mental health emergencies are laid out in the platforms of several parties with candidates vying for election in Vancouver this October.
Shows cancelled due to safety concerns at theatre near Vancouver encampment
A local funk band says a venue in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside cancelled the booking for an upcoming show because the sidewalk outside has become part of the Hastings Street homeless encampment.
'Death by a thousand cuts': Vancouver business community urges slashing of red tape
Small business owners says staff shortages and vandalism aren't the only things making it hard to operate in Vancouver.