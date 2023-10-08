Rainfall warning ends for London, Ont., remains in place for neighbouring regions

London

    A rainfall warning has ended for the London-Middlesex region.

    However, a rainfall warning remains in place for southern Bruce County, southern Perth County, and southern and northern Huron County. 

    Rain, heavy at times, is expected through the remainder of the weekend. Several unofficial reports of 25 to 50 mm have been reported as of Sunday morning.

    Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

    Sunday, expect showers throughout the day with cloudy conditions and a high of 10C.

    Sunday night will remain cloudy with a chance of showers and a low of 6C.

    Thanksgiving Monday will be mainly cloudy with gusts of wind and a high of 14C.

    Monday night will likely be cloudy with a low of 6C.

    Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

    Tuesday: Cloudy. High 11.

    Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 14.

    Thursday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 14.

    Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 13.

    Saturday: Rain. High 13.

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Israel's Security Cabinet says it is at war after surprise Hamas attack. Follow live updates

    Israel says it is at war as its soldiers battle Hamas fighters in the streets of southern Israel and launch airstrikes on Gaza, the day after an unprecedented surprise Hamas attack. At least 600 people have reportedly been killed in Israel -- a staggering toll on a scale the country has not experienced in decades -- and more than 370 have been killed in Gaza as Israeli airstrikes pound the territory.

