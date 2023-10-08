Rainfall warning ends for London, Ont., remains in place for neighbouring regions

A rainfall warning has ended for the London-Middlesex region.

However, a rainfall warning remains in place for southern Bruce County, southern Perth County, and southern and northern Huron County.

Rain, heavy at times, is expected through the remainder of the weekend. Several unofficial reports of 25 to 50 mm have been reported as of Sunday morning.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Sunday, expect showers throughout the day with cloudy conditions and a high of 10C.

Sunday night will remain cloudy with a chance of showers and a low of 6C.

Thanksgiving Monday will be mainly cloudy with gusts of wind and a high of 14C.

Monday night will likely be cloudy with a low of 6C.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Tuesday: Cloudy. High 11.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 14.

Thursday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 14.

Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 13.

Saturday: Rain. High 13.