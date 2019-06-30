

Brent Lale, ctv london





It's a question which is gaining more traction on both sides of the border.

"Why is it that a group of us have to jump on a bus to come to Canada to find affordable insulin?" says John Kennedy of Ohio.

With prices of insulin ten times higher in the United States, a group called T1 International says they will keep crossing into Canada to buy insulin. With no prescription required, they say they can purchase up to a three month supply, but claim is illegal to bring back anything more than that.

Concordia University Economics professor Moshe Lander says this could be an interesting case study.

"You start with small group but when they realize they can get away with subsidized medicine, they go back and tell friends," says Lander. "Next thing you know, 50 people turns into 2500 people."

Lander believes only in extreme cases could the numbers be massive enough to cause any supply shortages here. However he says there could be a trickle-down effect .

"If you start to have Canadians that feel their health care system is being robbed, they may start going to politicians. They could decide to implement restrictions that's where the problem comes in."

But St. Thomas Pharmacist Peter Yurek says realistically the Americans coming here won't affect our health cafe system.

"I don't feel its a threat at all," says Yurek. "It's happened in the past when there were busing into Windsor 20 years ago. Ten years ago there was those internet pharmacies in Manitoba. If it becomes a threat, the government reacts to it."

Most of the reaction to this story has been sympathy for the type 1 diabetics and anger toward politicians and the drug companies in the US. As they headed home, Michigan native Jillian Rippolone and the group remain positive change will come..

"We're patients, we all need a voice and the only way to see change is if we're all together advocating," says Rippolone.