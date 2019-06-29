

Brent Lale, CTV News, CTV London





With passports in hand, a group of American type 1 diabetics boarded a bus in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

One day, and 1200 Kilometres later, they arrived at a London Walmart. It was all so they could purchase insulin at one-tenth of the price..

“These vials of insulin in America would have cost me $3,060 in U.S dollars; today I paid $243 dollars,” says Quinn Nystrom.

Nystrom, a diabetes advocate organized this "insulin-caravan" which stopped in Indiana, and Michigan on its way to London.

Joining her was Nicole Smith-Holt who lost her 26 year old son Alex to diabetic ketoacidosis after he tried to ration his insulin.

“He would still be alive if I knew I could cross the border,” says Smith-Holt.

Now she's making her second trip to Canada in two months.

“I didn’t know back then that I wouldn’t be stopped at the border. I seriously thought i would go prison for doing this.”

After leaving the pharmacy, the group made their way across the city to Banting House, the “birth place of insulin.”

Jillian Rippolone called the trip “impactful” to be able to visit London.

“He discovered insulin in 1924, because he believed it was for the people,” says Rippolone who lives in Michigan. “The fact that they are taking the drug and their selling it for 340 dollars.. no one can afford it.”

John Kennedy (who ran for office last year) travelled from Ohio. The diabetic is advocating for drug price transparency.

“Go ahead and make your profit.. but then there is the unconscionable profit.”

The group #insulinforall claims that one in four Americans is rationing their insulin. But they know travelling to Canada is not a long-term solution. Their goal is to continue to put pressure on politicians when they return home.

"We have got to do better in our country,” adds Kennedy. “I think people are where they need to be. Our political leaders lack the courage to do the right thing.”