PSAC holds rally as contract talks reach impasse

Federal public service workers took to the streets in downtown London Friday afternoon, to protest stalled contract negotiations with the federal government.

Aout 40 federal public service workers rallied outside the Dominion building at Richmond Street and Queens Avenue. They’ve been without a contract for two years. The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) says it has reached an impasse in contract negotiations with the federal government.

Ingrid Ritums, of PSAC Ontario, tells CTV News the government is offering roughly two per cent per year in raises, for three years. She said it doesn’t keep up with the cost of living.

"After years of suffering during the pandemic, our mental health, our time with our families, physical space within our homes, they have essentially offered us a pay cut."

PSAC said it will take its case to the Public Interest Commission of the Federal Public Sector Labour Relations Board.

PSAC represents several federal public sector unions.