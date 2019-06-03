

The Ontario government has told the Middlesex London Health Unit that they will not fund a permanent supervised consumption site at 446 York Street.

The location at 446 York Street had been rezoned to be a supervised consumption site but that decision is currently under appeal.

The province is instead would like to see the temporary site downtown become permanent.

However, it is not immediately clear if the current zoning will allow the temporary site located at 186 King Street can be made permanent.

The site at King Street was initially set up to be a temporary site with the aim of finding a location for the permanent site elsewhere.

