'Project Oasis': Sarnia police announce $3.2 million drug bust on Friday
During a press conference held on Friday, police in Sarnia, Ont. announced details of “Project Oasis,” a $3.2 million drug seizure that has resulted in multiple charges against two London, Ont. men.
The drug seizure was a joint forces operation between the Sarnia Police Service’s Vice Unit and the Ontario Provincial Police Provincial Joint Forces Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team (Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau).
"Project Oasis started in December of 2022 and came to a conclusion on January 25th 2023,” said Det. Sgt. Mike Howell of the Sarnia Police Services Vice Unit in a press conference on Friday.
Police said that while the investigation was launched in Sarnia, the seizures actually took place at residences in London -- one on Mornington Avenue and one on Cheapside Street.
"As far as what we previously seized in the City of Sarnia, our highest would have been close to a kilogram of a schedule I substance — so, fentanyl, cocaine or crystal methamphetamine — but now you’re seeing 20 kilograms that ultimately was seized,” said Howell.
He added, "We seized over 15 kilograms of fentanyl, over 3.4 kilograms of cocaine, over 1.4 kilograms of MDMA and a number of thousands of prescription medications."
As a result of the investigation Taymor Pasha, 23, of London, and Justin Taillefer, 28, of London, are jointly charged with the following offences for their alleged involvement:
- Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of MDMA for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of oxycodone for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of hydromorphone for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of psilocybin for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of codeine for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of percocet for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of morphine for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of alprazolam for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of lorazepam for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of clonazepam for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of methylphemdate for the purpose of trafficking
- Unlicenced person possess a prohibited/restricted weapon
- Possess a prohibited/restricted weapon/device no authority
- Use/Handle/Store firearm carelessly
- Use/Handle/Store firearm carelessly
- Unlicenced person possess unregistered firearm
- Unlicenced person possess prohibited ammunition
- Possess firearm with altered serial number
Pasha meanwhile is further charged alone with fail to comply with undertaking.
During the investigation, police seized the following items:
- Fentanyl - 15.030 kg
- Cocaine - 3.425 kg
- MDMA - 1.438 kg
- Oxycodone - 610 pills
- Codeine - 544 pills
- MDMA - 51 pills
- Hydromorphone - 373 pills
- Oxycodone - 290 pills
- Morphine - 83 pills
- Percocet - 280 pills
- Lorazepam - 175 pills
- Alprazolam - 123 pills
- Clonazepam - 320 pills
- Methylphenidate - 650 pills
- Ruger 5.7 handgun
- BB replica handgun
- Two X 30 round extended magazines
- Various ammunition - some prohibited (high velocity ammunition)
- Approximately $3,000 in cash
- Five cellular telephones
The estimated value of the seized items has a street value of $3,190,305, according to police.
— With files from CTV News London’s Gerry Dewan
London Top Stories
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
BREAKING | Ottawa 'Freedom Convoy' protests were 'unsafe and chaotic', inquiry finds
Organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" have long contended that the three-week protest in downtown Ottawa was a peaceful celebration, and not a forceful occupation.
Former Canadian sniper says he consulted with military colleagues before releasing video of 'kill shot'
A former Canadian sniper has triggered a cross-border battle over press freedom, after providing classified information to an American podcaster. Dallas Alexander, a former member of the elite JTF2 unit, released never-before-seen video of a record-setting 'kill shot' during an appearance on the Shawn Ryan Show.
U.S. military finishes recovering Chinese balloon debris
The U.S. has finished efforts to recover the remnants of the large balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina, and analysis of the debris so far reinforces conclusions that it was a Chinese spy balloon, U.S. officials said Friday.
Some of Canada's airports are increasing fees to passengers, here's why
Airports that lost millions of dollars during the pandemic are now trying to recoup some of the losses as travel picks up again. To do this, many are increasing the "user-pay" system that generates revenue from passengers, fuel and aircraft fees.
WATCH: Thieves grab US$50K of products from a Givenchy store in N.Y.C.
N.Y.C. police are looking for four thieves who stole US$50K worth of items from a Givenchy store in a Feb. 11 robbery that was caught on camera.
Norovirus: How to deal with the stomach bug as cases rise across Canada
Cases of norovirus, the bug behind 60 per cent of cases of 'stomach flu' in humans, are on the rise in Canada again after a few quiet years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
New tool could help scientists better detect mutating viruses, bacteria
A team of scientists from India, Sweden and Japan has developed a new diagnostic tool capable of keeping pace with rapidly mutating bacteria and viruses. It's called AutoPLP.
John Tory's office window egged on his last day in office
Someone threw eggs at Mayor John Tory’s windows as he began his last day in office on Friday morning.
Kitchener
-
Freezing rain halts ION service
People in Waterloo region started their day under slick conditions Friday after freezing rain fell overnight.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Storm Watch: Tracking today's closures and cancellations
Severe weather has prompted a number of road closures, cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
Windsor
-
Windsor Police Service issue statement as Emergencies Act final report released
The Public Order Emergency Commission will release their final report on the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act. The act was initially invoked on Feb.14, 2022 to remove the Freedom Convoy demonstration from Ottawa.
-
Union members at Windsor Salt mine begin job action on Friday
Approximately 250 workers from Windsor Salt’s Ojibway mine, the evaporation plant and office staff hit the picket lines at 12:01 Friday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
Barrie
-
Multi-vehicle collision closes southbound lanes of Highway 400 in Barrie
Police closed the southbound lanes along Highway 400 in Barrie shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday for a multi-vehicle collision.
-
Murder charge against former fire captain James Schwalm upgraded in wife’s death
CTV News has learned that the second-degree murder charge against former Brampton fire captain James Schwalm was withdrawn and upgraded to first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Ashley Schwalm.
-
Police arrest one, search for 2nd suspect in downtown Barrie attempted armed robbery
Police have one person in custody and are looking for another involved in an armed robbery at a fast food establishment in downtown Barrie.
Northern Ontario
-
Two North Bay high students charged, stolen fake gun seized after school lockdown
Two North Bay high school students are facing multiple charges after a fake gun was brought to school, prompting a lockdown and now, police are trying to clear up misinformation circulating online.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
-
'We're not crazy': Listen to a flight report unusual lights near Yellowknife in January
Air traffic controllers and an approaching flight couldn't identify 'two white lights … moving in a circular pattern' that were reported over Yellowknife late at night on Jan. 29, 2023.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Series of policing failures' contributed to 'Freedom Convoy' spinning out of control, inquiry finds
The 'Freedom Convoy' protests would not have spun out of control if not for a series of failures by the Ottawa Police Service, the commission examining the invocation of the Emergencies Act has found.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa 'Freedom Convoy' protests were 'unsafe and chaotic', inquiry finds
Organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" have long contended that the three-week protest in downtown Ottawa was a peaceful celebration, and not a forceful occupation.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
-
Mother and 5-year-old boy's 90-foot fall into Niagara Gorge not believed to be an accident
Officials say a woman is dead and her five-year-old son is in critical condition after they fell into the gorge near the Cave of the Winds complex in Niagara Falls, New York.
-
Toronto Pearson expanding express security line reservations
More travellers who dread lengthy security lines at Toronto Pearson International Airport will have an opportunity to bypass the holdup.
Montreal
-
Laval bus driver's lawyer requests psychological exam
The lawyer for Pierre Ny St-Armand has requested his client undergo a psychological exam to determine his mental state. St-Armand is facing nine charges, including two first-degree murder counts, for allegedly driving a city bus into a daycare, killing two children and injuring six others.
-
Hydro-Quebec allegedly violated the Environmental Quality Act
Hydro-Quebec is facing seven charges for violating the Environmental Quality Act in a 120-kilovolt (kV) transmission line project in the Laurentians. The Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) served seven statements of offence on the Crown corporation last December, following an investigation conducted by the Environment and Climate Change Ministry (MELCCFP) over the past few years.
-
Geneva museum returns sacred objects to Haudenosaunee Confederacy
A museum in Switzerland has returned two sacred objects that were taken without consent nearly two centuries ago from the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) confederacy this month. The Haudenosaunee External Relations Committee asked the Geneva Museum of Ethnography (MEG) to return a mask and rattle that were displayed in the museum's 'Archive of Human Diversity' exhibit.
Atlantic
-
Schools across the Maritimes closed due to latest round of winter weather
A mix of winter weather has resulted in an extra long holiday weekend for many Maritime students.
-
New Brunswick decides against proposed French education plan
The New Brunswick government has done an about-face when it comes to French language instruction in the province.
-
Gas prices increase in all three Maritime provinces
The price of gas increased overnight in all three Maritime provinces, while the price of diesel went down.
Winnipeg
-
$7M worth of cocaine, meth seized in Winnipeg drug investigation
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested and charged 13 people, and seized more than $7 million worth of drugs as part of a trafficking investigation that spanned Ontario and British Columbia.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
-
The Manitoba government’s newest cheques will soon be in the mail
New cheques to help eligible Manitobans deal with a higher cost of living will soon be in the mail.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Calgary boy's parents charged with manslaughter in his death
Calgary police say the parents of 18-month-old Gabriel Sinclair-Pasqua have been charged in connection with the boy's death more than a year ago.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
-
1 dead in Panorama Hills house fire
One man is dead after fire broke out early Friday morning at a home in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Panorama Hills.
Edmonton
-
Energy transition jobs plan aims to sustain and create jobs, not kill them: feds
The Liberal government's long-promised plan to transition Canada's labour force to respond to climate change says a clean energy economy will not prompt massive unemployment in the country's energy towns.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
-
Alberta designates 2 volunteer organizations as trail managers
The province is downloading responsibility of trail management onto volunteer groups.
Vancouver
-
2 people in serious condition, dog dead after Abbotsford collision
Abbotsford police said the vehicle was travelling westbound on Highway 1, and crashed into a hydro pole.
-
'Suspicious fire' that destroyed 2 Coquitlam homes at centre of RCMP investigation
Two families in Coquitlam have been displaced after a fire erupted at one house
-
Prepare for natural disasters, urges Vancouver volunteer group: 'We still have a lot of work to do'
The Dunbar Earthquake and Emergency Preparedness (DEEP)—a grassroots initiative that has been aiming to protect their own community and others for more than decade—is reminding the public to plan ahead for natural disasters.