WINGHAM, ONT. -- Production has been temporarily shutdown at the Goderich Salt Mine following a “ground fall” Monday night.

Officials with Compass Minerals, who operate the Goderich Salt Mine, say a “minor roof destabilization in a low-trafficked area of the mine” Monday night caused a power loss impacting one of the “skips” that carry salt to the surface.

They say no miners were in the area of the “ground fall” and no one was injured, but mining has been halted as the damage to the salt hoisting mechanism is repaired.

The Ministry of Labour is overseeing the inspections and repairs to ensure everything is safe before resuming operations.

Compass officials say “normal operations are expected to resume in the coming days”.