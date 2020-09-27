LONDON, ONT. -- Parents will be concerned sending their kids back to class Monday after a probable case of COVID-19 has been identified at St. Thomas Community Christian School.

Southwestern Public Health won't reveal whether the case is a student or a staff member, citing privacy concerns.

The school community has been notified.

Close contacts of the case will be notified by the health unit.

“School administrators and our public health team are working in partnership to ensure everyone is informed and knows what to do next so that the risk of the virus spreading further is minimized,” says Dr. Joyce Lock, Medical Officer of Health for the region in a news release.