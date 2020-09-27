LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 11 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday.

That's almost double the amount of cases reported the day before (six).

This brings the total confirmed number of cases to 856. There are 704 resolved cases and 57 deaths.

The majority of cases are in London with 793 in the city.

There are also ongoing outbreaks at four seniors’ facilities - Ashwood Manor Retirement Home, Peoplecare Oak Crossing, Country Terrace and Meadow Park Care Centre.

On a positive note, Southwest Public Health, which serves Elgin and Oxford Counties, is reporting no new cases Sunday. The total remains at 264 total cases, with five confirmed ongoing cases and 254 resolved and five deaths,