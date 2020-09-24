LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Medical Officer of Health had encouraging news about the COVID-19 case at Beal Secondary School Thursday.

Dr. Chris Mackie says the student who tested positive remains home in isolation, and no other cases have been linked to that student.

Those who had been in close contact and have been tested, likely began returning to school today.

The twist to the story is that two other students have positive for the disease, but both are remote learners and haven't been in a school.

Mackie says it's an important lesson about remaining vigilant.