Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in southwestern Ontario on Monday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit a local child care centre in southwestern Ontario.
According to his itinerary, he will make an announcement related to child care.
Also on hand for the announcement will be Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland, the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jenna Sudds, and the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, Marci Ien.
CTV News London will livestream the event when it starts around 11:20 a.m.
